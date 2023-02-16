 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kesar Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.72 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 146.72 crore in December 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 119.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2022 down 186.93% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2022 down 323.54% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021.

Kesar Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 146.72 62.41 119.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 146.72 62.41 119.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.75 0.21 129.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.52 59.53 -33.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.62 7.35 8.32
Depreciation 5.58 4.41 6.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.10 10.81 10.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.80 -19.90 -1.43
Other Income 0.12 0.71 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.69 -19.19 -1.26
Interest 7.17 6.27 7.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.85 -25.46 -8.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -23.85 -25.46 -8.31
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.85 -25.46 -8.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.85 -25.46 -8.31
Equity Share Capital 10.08 10.08 10.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.67 -25.26 -8.25
Diluted EPS -23.67 -25.26 -8.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.67 -25.26 -8.25
Diluted EPS -23.67 -25.26 -8.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited