Kesar Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.72 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.72 crore in December 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 119.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2022 down 186.93% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2022 down 323.54% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021.