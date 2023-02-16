English
    Kesar Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.72 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.72 crore in December 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 119.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2022 down 186.93% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2022 down 323.54% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021.

    Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)

    Kesar Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.7262.41119.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.7262.41119.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.750.21129.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.5259.53-33.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.627.358.32
    Depreciation5.584.416.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1010.8110.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.80-19.90-1.43
    Other Income0.120.710.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.69-19.19-1.26
    Interest7.176.277.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.85-25.46-8.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.85-25.46-8.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.85-25.46-8.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.85-25.46-8.31
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-23.67-25.26-8.25
    Diluted EPS-23.67-25.26-8.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-23.67-25.26-8.25
    Diluted EPS-23.67-25.26-8.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm