Kesar Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 146.72 crore, up 22.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 146.72 crore in December 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 119.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2022 down 186.93% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.11 crore in December 2022 down 323.54% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021.
Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)
|Kesar Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|146.72
|62.41
|119.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|146.72
|62.41
|119.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.75
|0.21
|129.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.52
|59.53
|-33.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.62
|7.35
|8.32
|Depreciation
|5.58
|4.41
|6.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.10
|10.81
|10.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.80
|-19.90
|-1.43
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.71
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.69
|-19.19
|-1.26
|Interest
|7.17
|6.27
|7.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.85
|-25.46
|-8.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.85
|-25.46
|-8.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.85
|-25.46
|-8.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.85
|-25.46
|-8.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.67
|-25.26
|-8.25
|Diluted EPS
|-23.67
|-25.26
|-8.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.67
|-25.26
|-8.25
|Diluted EPS
|-23.67
|-25.26
|-8.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited