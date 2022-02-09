Kesar Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.34 crore, down 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.34 crore in December 2021 down 25.68% from Rs. 160.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2021 up 29.48% from Rs. 11.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2021 up 2585% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Kesar Ent shares closed at 32.10 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)