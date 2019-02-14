Kesar Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore in December 2018 down 1.31% from Rs. 137.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2018 down 3631.88% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 down 104.08% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2017.

Kesar Ent shares closed at 27.25 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -57.15% over the last 12 months.