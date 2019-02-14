Kesar Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore, down 1.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kesar Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore in December 2018 down 1.31% from Rs. 137.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.66 crore in December 2018 down 3631.88% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 down 104.08% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2017.
Kesar Ent shares closed at 27.25 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.17% returns over the last 6 months and -57.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kesar Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|135.83
|43.53
|137.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|135.83
|43.53
|137.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|123.78
|0.28
|121.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.80
|41.01
|-15.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.16
|4.99
|5.64
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.80
|4.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.99
|6.82
|10.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.11
|-14.38
|11.33
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.45
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.45
|-13.93
|11.54
|Interest
|11.21
|11.23
|11.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.66
|-25.15
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.66
|-25.15
|0.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.66
|-25.15
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.66
|-25.15
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|10.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.53
|-24.96
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-16.53
|-24.96
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.53
|-24.96
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-16.53
|-24.96
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited