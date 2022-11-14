Kernex Micro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 85.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 85.53% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2022 down 48.9% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2022 down 113.25% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 371.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 121.02% returns over the last 6 months and 293.18% over the last 12 months.