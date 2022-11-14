Kernex Micro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 85.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 85.53% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2022 down 48.9% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2022 down 113.25% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 371.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 121.02% returns over the last 6 months and 293.18% over the last 12 months.
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|0.91
|2.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|0.91
|2.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.44
|0.78
|0.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|--
|1.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.79
|1.34
|1.42
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.32
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.80
|1.23
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.94
|-2.76
|-2.03
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.22
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.58
|-2.54
|-1.83
|Interest
|0.45
|0.45
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.04
|-2.98
|-2.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.04
|-2.98
|-2.68
|Tax
|0.09
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.12
|-3.02
|-2.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.12
|-3.02
|-2.77
|Equity Share Capital
|13.80
|13.80
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-2.19
|-2.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-2.19
|-2.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.99
|-2.19
|-2.22
|Diluted EPS
|-2.99
|-2.19
|-2.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited