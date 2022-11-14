 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kernex Micro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 85.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 85.53% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2022 down 48.9% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2022 down 113.25% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 371.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 121.02% returns over the last 6 months and 293.18% over the last 12 months.

Kernex Microsystems (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.41 0.91 2.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.41 0.91 2.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.44 0.78 0.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 -- 1.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.79 1.34 1.42
Depreciation 0.36 0.32 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.80 1.23 1.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.94 -2.76 -2.03
Other Income 0.35 0.22 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.58 -2.54 -1.83
Interest 0.45 0.45 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.04 -2.98 -2.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.04 -2.98 -2.68
Tax 0.09 0.03 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.12 -3.02 -2.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.12 -3.02 -2.77
Equity Share Capital 13.80 13.80 12.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.99 -2.19 -2.22
Diluted EPS -2.99 -2.19 -2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.99 -2.19 -2.22
Diluted EPS -2.99 -2.19 -2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

