Kernex Micro Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 17.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in September 2019 up 17.94% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2019 up 70.44% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2019 up 26.83% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2018.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 26.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 24.19% over the last 12 months.
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.37
|9.45
|2.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.37
|9.45
|2.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.90
|5.98
|1.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.61
|0.53
|0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.06
|1.02
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.44
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.22
|2.08
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.85
|-0.60
|-2.03
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.14
|0.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-0.46
|-1.33
|Interest
|0.40
|0.50
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.96
|-2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.07
|-2.50
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-0.89
|-4.53
|Tax
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.32
|-0.77
|-4.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.32
|-0.77
|-4.45
|Equity Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-0.62
|-3.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-0.62
|-3.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-0.62
|-3.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-0.62
|-3.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
