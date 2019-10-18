Kernex Micro Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 17.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in September 2019 up 17.94% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2019 up 70.44% from Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2019 up 26.83% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2018.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 26.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.80% returns over the last 6 months and 24.19% over the last 12 months.