Kernex Micro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, up 6.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 6.02% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2023 up 71.35% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 101.35% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2022.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 412.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.35% returns over the last 6 months and 73.89% over the last 12 months.