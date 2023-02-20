Kernex Micro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 24.03% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 142.68% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2022 down 252.21% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 284.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.40% returns over the last 6 months and 164.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.41
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.41
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.20
|0.44
|0.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-0.04
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.98
|1.79
|1.45
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.36
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.51
|1.80
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.78
|-3.94
|-2.60
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.35
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.33
|-3.58
|-1.58
|Interest
|0.78
|0.45
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.12
|-4.04
|-2.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.12
|-4.04
|-2.07
|Tax
|0.18
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.30
|-4.12
|-2.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.30
|-4.12
|-2.18
|Equity Share Capital
|13.80
|13.80
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.84
|-2.99
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-3.84
|-2.99
|-1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.84
|-2.99
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-3.84
|-2.99
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited