Kernex Micro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 24.03% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 142.68% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2022 down 252.21% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.