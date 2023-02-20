 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kernex Micro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 24.03% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in December 2022 down 142.68% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2022 down 252.21% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

Kernex Microsystems (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.41 0.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.26 0.41 0.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.20 0.44 0.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.04 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.98 1.79 1.45
Depreciation 0.35 0.36 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.51 1.80 0.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.78 -3.94 -2.60
Other Income 0.45 0.35 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.33 -3.58 -1.58
Interest 0.78 0.45 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.12 -4.04 -2.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.12 -4.04 -2.07
Tax 0.18 0.09 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.30 -4.12 -2.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.30 -4.12 -2.18
Equity Share Capital 13.80 13.80 12.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.84 -2.99 -1.75
Diluted EPS -3.84 -2.99 -1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.84 -2.99 -1.75
Diluted EPS -3.84 -2.99 -1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited