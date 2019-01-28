Kernex Micro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 74.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in December 2018 down 74.6% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2018 down 170.04% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2018 down 934.25% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.
Kernex Micro shares closed at 25.95 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.83
|2.85
|3.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.83
|2.85
|3.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.78
|1.37
|0.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.12
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.76
|0.42
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|1.22
|1.19
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.51
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.88
|1.37
|2.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.74
|-2.03
|-2.21
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.70
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.61
|-1.33
|-2.03
|Interest
|0.65
|0.70
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.26
|-2.03
|-2.70
|Exceptional Items
|9.44
|-2.50
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.83
|-4.53
|-2.70
|Tax
|0.21
|-0.08
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.04
|-4.45
|-2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.04
|-4.45
|-2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.63
|-3.56
|-2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-5.63
|-3.56
|-2.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.63
|-3.56
|-2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-5.63
|-3.56
|-2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited