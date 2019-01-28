Kernex Micro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore, down 74.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.83 crore in December 2018 down 74.6% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2018 down 170.04% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2018 down 934.25% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 25.95 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -52.82% over the last 12 months.