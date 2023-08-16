Kernex Micro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 3.12% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 71.79% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 98.74% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022.

Kernex Micro shares closed at 412.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.35% returns over the last 6 months and 73.89% over the last 12 months.