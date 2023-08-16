English
    Kernex Micro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in June 2023 down 3.12% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 71.79% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 98.74% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2022.

    Kernex Micro shares closed at 412.20 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.35% returns over the last 6 months and 73.89% over the last 12 months.

    Kernex Microsystems (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.960.520.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.960.520.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.040.190.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.87-1.29--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.452.511.46
    Depreciation0.621.360.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.835.711.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.12-7.95-2.82
    Other Income0.47-1.510.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-9.46-2.71
    Interest0.21-1.260.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.86-8.20-3.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.86-8.20-3.31
    Tax0.080.180.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.94-8.38-3.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.94-8.38-3.34
    Minority Interest--0.130.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.94-8.24-3.33
    Equity Share Capital15.4615.4613.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-4.91-2.42
    Diluted EPS-0.66-4.91-2.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-4.91-2.42
    Diluted EPS-0.66-4.91-2.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:44 am

