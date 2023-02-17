 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kernex Micro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 97.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kernex Microsystems (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 97.62% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 down 77.51% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 209.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Kernex Microsystems (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.11 0.42 1.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.11 0.42 1.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.75 0.44 0.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.04 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.10 1.91 1.57
Depreciation 0.35 0.36 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.53 1.86 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.62 -4.11 -2.22
Other Income 1.95 0.23 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.67 -3.88 -1.20
Interest 0.81 0.66 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.49 -4.54 -1.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.49 -4.54 -1.94
Tax 0.18 0.09 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.67 -4.63 -2.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.67 -4.63 -2.05
Minority Interest 0.03 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.63 -4.63 -2.05
Equity Share Capital 13.80 13.80 12.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.66 -3.35 -1.64
Diluted EPS -2.66 -3.35 -1.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.66 -3.35 -1.64
Diluted EPS -2.66 -3.35 -1.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited