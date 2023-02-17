Kernex Micro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 97.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in December 2022 up 97.62% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2022 down 77.51% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 down 209.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.