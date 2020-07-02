Kerala Ayur Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in March 2020 up 12.09% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 down 77.18% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 92.98% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 62.70 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.46% over the last 12 months.