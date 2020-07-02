Kerala Ayur Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore, up 12.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.00 crore in March 2020 up 12.09% from Rs. 10.71 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 down 77.18% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 92.98% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.
Kerala Ayur shares closed at 62.70 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.46% over the last 12 months.
|Kerala Ayurveda
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.00
|13.48
|10.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.00
|13.48
|10.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.42
|3.97
|3.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.21
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.25
|-0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.08
|3.99
|3.83
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.16
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.65
|4.57
|4.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.82
|-0.75
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.86
|-0.71
|Interest
|0.37
|0.29
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.57
|-1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|0.57
|-1.30
|Tax
|0.34
|--
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.97
|0.57
|-1.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|1.28
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.97
|0.57
|-0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.61
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.61
|-1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|0.61
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|0.61
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am