Kerala Ayur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.42 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 1256.94% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 71.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.