Kerala Ayur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.42 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 1256.94% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 71.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Kerala Ayur EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 90.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.49% returns over the last 6 months and 31.81% over the last 12 months.