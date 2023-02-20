English
    Kerala Ayur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.42 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 1256.94% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 71.11% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

    Kerala Ayur EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

    Kerala Ayur shares closed at 90.95 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.49% returns over the last 6 months and 31.81% over the last 12 months.

    Kerala Ayurveda
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4217.0113.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4217.0113.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.323.994.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.170.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.230.49-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.463.753.37
    Depreciation0.180.170.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.746.344.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.332.111.53
    Other Income0.020.010.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.342.121.60
    Interest1.071.041.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.721.080.16
    Exceptional Items2.83----
    P/L Before Tax2.111.080.16
    Tax0.530.270.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.580.810.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.580.810.12
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.750.780.19
    Diluted EPS1.750.780.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.750.780.19
    Diluted EPS1.750.780.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

