Kerala Ayur Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.04 crore in December 2020 down 10.64% from Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020 down 219.74% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020 down 13.73% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 50.60 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -21.55% returns over the last 6 months and 23.11% over the last 12 months.