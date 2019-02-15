Kerala Ayur Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.50 crore in December 2018 up 0.89% from Rs. 11.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 down 53.28% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 down 39.66% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2017.

Kerala Ayur EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2017.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 60.50 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.61% returns over the last 6 months and -35.50% over the last 12 months.