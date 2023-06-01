Kerala Ayur Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.84 crore, up 14.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.84 crore in March 2023 up 14.64% from Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 753.82% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 63.3% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2022.

Kerala Ayur EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 117.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.91% returns over the last 6 months and 61.07% over the last 12 months.