Kerala Ayur Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.94 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.94 crore in March 2021 down 9.43% from Rs. 18.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021 down 526.37% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021 down 260.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 62.90 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.50% returns over the last 6 months and 8.73% over the last 12 months.