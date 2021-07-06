Kerala Ayur Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.94 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.94 crore in March 2021 down 9.43% from Rs. 18.71 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021 down 526.37% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021 down 260.53% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.
Kerala Ayur shares closed at 62.90 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.50% returns over the last 6 months and 8.73% over the last 12 months.
|Kerala Ayurveda
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.94
|16.78
|18.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.94
|16.78
|18.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.13
|4.92
|3.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.05
|-0.63
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.66
|5.68
|7.28
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.32
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.27
|4.41
|7.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.49
|2.09
|0.39
|Other Income
|-0.05
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.55
|2.15
|0.42
|Interest
|1.96
|1.69
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.50
|0.46
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.50
|0.46
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|-0.41
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.50
|0.87
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.50
|0.87
|-0.55
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.51
|0.81
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.24
|0.90
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.24
|0.90
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.24
|0.90
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.24
|0.90
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited