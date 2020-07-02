Kerala Ayur Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore, up 24.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore in March 2020 up 24.25% from Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 down 241.3% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 62.70 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.46% over the last 12 months.