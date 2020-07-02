Kerala Ayur Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore, up 24.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.71 crore in March 2020 up 24.25% from Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 down 241.3% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2019.
Kerala Ayur shares closed at 62.70 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 44.97% returns over the last 6 months and 7.46% over the last 12 months.
|Kerala Ayurveda
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.71
|19.07
|15.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.71
|19.07
|15.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.20
|4.07
|4.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.28
|0.82
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.25
|-0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.28
|5.89
|5.78
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.28
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.37
|6.47
|4.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|1.80
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|1.84
|0.24
|Interest
|0.49
|0.35
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|1.49
|-0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|1.49
|-0.43
|Tax
|0.48
|--
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|1.49
|-0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|1.28
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|1.49
|0.31
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.06
|0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.56
|1.43
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|1.04
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|1.04
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|1.04
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|1.04
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
