Kerala Ayur Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore, up 24.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore in June 2023 up 24.27% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 59.66% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 123.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 122.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 64.98% over the last 12 months.