English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kerala Ayur Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore, up 24.27% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.78 crore in June 2023 up 24.27% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 59.66% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 123.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2022.

    Kerala Ayur shares closed at 122.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 64.98% over the last 12 months.

    Kerala Ayurveda
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.7823.8419.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.7823.8419.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.506.393.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-0.44-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.267.226.53
    Depreciation0.330.230.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.719.987.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.210.460.39
    Other Income0.160.110.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.370.570.44
    Interest1.511.251.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.15-0.68-0.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.68-0.75
    Tax0.16-1.160.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.300.47-0.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.300.47-0.82
    Minority Interest-0.06-0.29-0.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.360.18-0.90
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.24-0.77
    Diluted EPS-0.270.24-0.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.24-0.83
    Diluted EPS-0.270.24-0.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kerala Ayur #Kerala Ayurveda #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!