HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kerala Ayur Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 19.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 140.77% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 132.2% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.

Kerala Ayurveda
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.35 24.15 19.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.35 24.15 19.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.46 4.11 4.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.09 0.72 0.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 0.48 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.23 6.14 6.08
Depreciation 0.29 0.26 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.07 10.30 4.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.86 2.15 4.31
Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.80 2.22 4.39
Interest 1.33 1.05 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.13 1.17 2.70
Exceptional Items 2.83 -- 0.03
P/L Before Tax -0.29 1.17 2.73
Tax 0.81 0.15 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.10 1.02 2.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.10 1.02 2.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.10 1.02 2.70
Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.80 0.98 2.64
Diluted EPS -0.80 0.98 2.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.80 0.98 2.64
Diluted EPS -0.80 0.98 2.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited