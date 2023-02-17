Kerala Ayur Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 19.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 140.77% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 132.2% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 91.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.22% returns over the last 6 months and 26.22% over the last 12 months.