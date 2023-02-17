English
    Kerala Ayur Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 19.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 140.77% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 132.2% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.

    Kerala Ayur shares closed at 91.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.22% returns over the last 6 months and 26.22% over the last 12 months.

    Kerala Ayurveda
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.3524.1519.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.3524.1519.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.464.114.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.090.720.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.240.48-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.236.146.08
    Depreciation0.290.260.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0710.304.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.862.154.31
    Other Income0.060.070.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.802.224.39
    Interest1.331.051.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.131.172.70
    Exceptional Items2.83--0.03
    P/L Before Tax-0.291.172.73
    Tax0.810.150.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.101.022.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.101.022.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.101.022.70
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.982.64
    Diluted EPS-0.800.982.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.800.982.64
    Diluted EPS-0.800.982.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kerala Ayur #Kerala Ayurveda #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am