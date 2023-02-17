Kerala Ayur Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kerala Ayurveda are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.35 crore in December 2022 up 22.56% from Rs. 19.87 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 down 140.77% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2022 down 132.2% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021.
Kerala Ayur shares closed at 91.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.22% returns over the last 6 months and 26.22% over the last 12 months.
|Kerala Ayurveda
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.35
|24.15
|19.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.35
|24.15
|19.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.46
|4.11
|4.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.09
|0.72
|0.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|0.48
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.23
|6.14
|6.08
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.26
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.07
|10.30
|4.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|2.15
|4.31
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|2.22
|4.39
|Interest
|1.33
|1.05
|1.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.13
|1.17
|2.70
|Exceptional Items
|2.83
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|1.17
|2.73
|Tax
|0.81
|0.15
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|1.02
|2.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|1.02
|2.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.10
|1.02
|2.70
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.98
|2.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.98
|2.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.98
|2.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.98
|2.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited