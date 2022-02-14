Kerala Ayur Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.87 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.87 crore in December 2021 up 18.38% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2021 up 232.33% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2021 up 89.88% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2020.

Kerala Ayur EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2020.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 70.45 on February 11, 2022 (BSE)