Kerala Ayur Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.78 crore, down 12.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.78 crore in December 2020 down 12.01% from Rs. 19.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 down 43.14% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2020 up 16.51% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2019.

Kerala Ayur EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2019.

Kerala Ayur shares closed at 50.60 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -21.55% returns over the last 6 months and 23.11% over the last 12 months.