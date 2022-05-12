 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kennametal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.70 crore, up 7.81% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.70 crore in March 2022 up 7.81% from Rs. 227.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.60 crore in March 2022 up 31.43% from Rs. 21.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.40 crore in March 2022 up 23.71% from Rs. 36.70 crore in March 2021.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 12.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.55 in March 2021.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,715.65 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.37% returns over the last 6 months and 61.70% over the last 12 months.

Kennametal India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 245.70 239.00 227.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 245.70 239.00 227.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 72.90 70.50 65.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 62.30 60.10 70.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.10 -11.40 -17.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.00 34.90 36.50
Depreciation 8.80 8.90 9.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.20 39.00 38.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.60 37.00 25.70
Other Income 2.00 3.40 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.60 40.40 27.30
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.60 40.40 27.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.60 40.40 27.30
Tax 9.00 10.00 6.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.60 30.40 21.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.60 30.40 21.00
Equity Share Capital 22.00 22.00 22.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.57 13.83 9.55
Diluted EPS 12.57 13.83 9.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.57 13.83 9.55
Diluted EPS 12.57 13.83 9.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 12:52 pm
