English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kennametal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 279.30 crore, up 3.98% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 279.30 crore in June 2023 up 3.98% from Rs. 268.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.70 crore in June 2023 down 33.92% from Rs. 28.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.90 crore in June 2023 down 19.53% from Rs. 47.10 crore in June 2022.

    Kennametal EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.85 in June 2022.

    Kennametal shares closed at 2,867.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and 22.99% over the last 12 months.

    Kennametal India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations279.30255.70268.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations279.30255.70268.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.9068.7083.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods66.2079.3067.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks39.00-2.20-11.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.3037.0037.50
    Depreciation10.809.908.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.4042.4046.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7020.6036.50
    Other Income1.401.401.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1022.0038.30
    Interest0.20----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9022.0038.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.9022.0038.30
    Tax8.206.4010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7015.6028.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7015.6028.30
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.527.1012.85
    Diluted EPS8.527.1012.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.527.1012.85
    Diluted EPS8.527.1012.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kennametal #Kennametal India #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!