Kennametal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 279.30 crore, up 3.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.30 crore in June 2023 up 3.98% from Rs. 268.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.70 crore in June 2023 down 33.92% from Rs. 28.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.90 crore in June 2023 down 19.53% from Rs. 47.10 crore in June 2022.

Kennametal EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.85 in June 2022.

Kennametal shares closed at 2,867.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.59% returns over the last 6 months and 22.99% over the last 12 months.