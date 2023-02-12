Kennametal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.80 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.80 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 239.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2022 down 27.96% from Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.90 crore in December 2022 down 21.1% from Rs. 49.30 crore in December 2021.