 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kennametal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.80 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.80 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 239.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.90 crore in December 2022 down 27.96% from Rs. 30.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.90 crore in December 2022 down 21.1% from Rs. 49.30 crore in December 2021.

Kennametal India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.80 267.30 239.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.80 267.30 239.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 76.50 88.40 70.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 70.70 72.40 60.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.00 -21.80 -11.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.30 34.90 34.90
Depreciation 9.30 8.90 8.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.60 46.60 39.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.40 37.90 37.00
Other Income 1.20 1.10 3.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.60 39.00 40.40
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.60 39.00 40.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.60 39.00 40.40
Tax 7.70 7.60 10.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.90 31.40 30.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.90 31.40 30.40
Equity Share Capital 22.00 22.00 22.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.96 14.31 13.83
Diluted EPS 9.96 14.31 13.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.96 14.31 13.83
Diluted EPS 9.96 14.31 13.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited