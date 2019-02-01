Kennametal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 233.70 crore, up 25.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.70 crore in December 2018 up 25.2% from Rs. 186.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.70 crore in December 2018 up 391.2% from Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2018 up 86.8% from Rs. 22.27 crore in December 2017.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 13.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.84 in December 2017.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,005.45 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 32.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.81% over the last 12 months.