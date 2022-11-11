English
    Kennametal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.30 crore, up 12.55% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 267.30 crore in September 2022 up 12.55% from Rs. 237.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.50 crore in September 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.00 crore in September 2022 up 2.13% from Rs. 47.00 crore in September 2021.

    Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 14.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.88 in September 2021.

    Kennametal shares closed at 2,514.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.23% returns over the last 6 months and 59.22% over the last 12 months.

    Kennametal India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations267.30268.60237.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations267.30268.60237.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.4083.6066.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.4067.6061.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.80-11.30-10.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.9037.4033.90
    Depreciation8.908.809.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.6046.2040.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9036.3036.00
    Other Income1.201.901.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.1038.2037.80
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.1038.2037.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.1038.2037.80
    Tax7.6010.109.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5028.1028.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.5028.1028.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.5028.1028.30
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3312.8112.88
    Diluted EPS14.3312.8112.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3312.8112.88
    Diluted EPS14.3312.8112.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am