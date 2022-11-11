Kennametal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.30 crore, up 12.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.30 crore in September 2022 up 12.55% from Rs. 237.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.50 crore in September 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.00 crore in September 2022 up 2.13% from Rs. 47.00 crore in September 2021.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 14.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.88 in September 2021.

Kennametal shares closed at 2,514.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.23% returns over the last 6 months and 59.22% over the last 12 months.