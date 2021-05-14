Kennametal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 227.90 crore, up 23.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.90 crore in March 2021 up 23.93% from Rs. 183.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2021 up 126.8% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2021 up 61.44% from Rs. 23.60 crore in March 2020.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 9.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2020.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,038.55 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 44.74% over the last 12 months.