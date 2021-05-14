MARKET NEWS

Kennametal Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 227.90 crore, up 23.93% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kennametal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.90 crore in March 2021 up 23.93% from Rs. 183.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.00 crore in March 2021 up 126.8% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.10 crore in March 2021 up 61.44% from Rs. 23.60 crore in March 2020.

Kennametal EPS has increased to Rs. 9.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2020.

Kennametal shares closed at 1,038.55 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.32% returns over the last 6 months and 44.74% over the last 12 months.

Kennametal India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations227.90216.80183.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations227.90216.80183.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials65.3052.5049.70
Purchase of Traded Goods65.5056.3061.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.2011.00-10.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.3030.1029.00
Depreciation9.409.508.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.1035.7032.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5021.7013.10
Other Income3.201.001.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7022.7014.70
Interest--0.100.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7022.6014.10
Exceptional Items-----0.20
P/L Before Tax28.7022.6013.90
Tax6.706.104.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0016.509.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0016.509.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.0016.509.70
Equity Share Capital22.0022.0022.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.997.514.41
Diluted EPS9.997.514.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.997.514.41
Diluted EPS9.997.514.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kennametal #Kennametal India #Machine Tools #Results
first published: May 14, 2021 01:22 pm

