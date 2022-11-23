Ken Financial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 17.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 17.48% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 209.36% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Ken Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

