Ken Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 11.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2023 up 11.46% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 2372.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 1433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Ken Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Ken Financial shares closed at 4.75 on March 21, 2016 (BSE)