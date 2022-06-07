Ken Financial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, down 84.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2022 down 84.3% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 95.32% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Ken Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Ken Financial shares closed at 4.75 on March 21, 2016 (BSE)