    Ken Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 97.75% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ken Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 97.75% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 109.21% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 94.12% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

    Ken Financial shares closed at 4.75 on March 21, 2016 (BSE)

    Ken Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.716.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.716.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.365.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.320.50
    Other Income--0.140.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.460.51
    Interest0.050.040.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.420.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.420.28
    Tax--0.240.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.180.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.180.13
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.610.42
    Diluted EPS-0.040.610.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.040.610.42
    Diluted EPS-0.040.610.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Ken Financial #Ken Financial Services #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 03:33 pm

