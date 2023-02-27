Ken Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 91.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 91.79% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 72.14% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 79.71% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.