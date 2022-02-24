Ken Financial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, up 442.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in December 2021 up 442.49% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021 up 446.95% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021 up 272.97% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Ken Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2020.

