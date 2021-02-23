Ken Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore, down 52.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.98 crore in December 2020 down 52.97% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 142.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 428.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Ken Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Ken Financial shares closed at 4.75 on March 21, 2016 (BSE)