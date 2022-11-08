Kemp and Co Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 1166.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Kemp and Co shares closed at 701.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.