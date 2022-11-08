 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kemp and Co Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kemp and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 1166.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Kemp and Co shares closed at 701.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

Kemp and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.71 0.78 0.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.71 0.78 0.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.14 0.29 0.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.11 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.29 0.22
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.54 0.55 0.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 -0.30 -0.15
Other Income 0.22 0.03 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.27 -0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 -0.27 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 -0.27 -0.03
Tax -0.06 -0.06 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -0.21 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -0.21 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 1.08 1.08 1.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 -1.95 -0.10
Diluted EPS -1.24 -1.95 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 -1.95 -0.10
Diluted EPS -1.24 -1.95 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

