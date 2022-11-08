Kemp and Co Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kemp and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 1166.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.
Kemp and Co shares closed at 701.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kemp and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.71
|0.78
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.71
|0.78
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.14
|0.29
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.11
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.29
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.55
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.30
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.03
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.27
|-0.03
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.21
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.21
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|1.08
|1.08
|1.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|-1.95
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|-1.95
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|-1.95
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|-1.95
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited