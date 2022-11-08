English
    Kemp and Co Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, up 4.09% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kemp and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in September 2022 up 4.09% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 1166.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

    Kemp and Co shares closed at 701.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.35% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

    Kemp and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.710.780.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.710.780.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.290.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.11-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.290.22
    Depreciation0.070.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.550.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.30-0.15
    Other Income0.220.030.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.27-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.19-0.27-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.19-0.27-0.03
    Tax-0.06-0.06-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.13-0.21-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.13-0.21-0.01
    Equity Share Capital1.081.081.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.24-1.95-0.10
    Diluted EPS-1.24-1.95-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.24-1.95-0.10
    Diluted EPS-1.24-1.95-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm