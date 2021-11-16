Kemp and Co Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in September 2021 up 42.53% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 up 93.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 123.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020.

Kemp and Co shares closed at 720.30 on November 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.53% returns over the last 12 months.