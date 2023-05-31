Kemp and Co Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2023 up 5.22% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 7.87% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

Kemp and Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.82 in March 2022.

Kemp and Co shares closed at 716.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.58% returns over the last 6 months and 39.03% over the last 12 months.