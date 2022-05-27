Kemp and Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 up 700.57% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022 up 1555.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Kemp and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 9.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2021.

Kemp and Co shares closed at 515.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)