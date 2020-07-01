Kemp and Co Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 20.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in March 2020 down 20.01% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020 up 187.01% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2020 up 700% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

Kemp and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 8.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.86 in March 2019.

Kemp and Co shares closed at 378.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)