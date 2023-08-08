English
    Kemp and Co Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 2.2% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kemp and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 2.2% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 3.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    Kemp and Co shares closed at 852.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months

    Kemp and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.760.750.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.760.750.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.230.140.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.00-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.320.29
    Depreciation0.060.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.600.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.37-0.30
    Other Income0.061.530.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.211.17-0.27
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.211.17-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.211.17-0.27
    Tax0.000.19-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.200.98-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.200.98-0.21
    Equity Share Capital1.081.081.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.889.05-1.95
    Diluted EPS-1.889.05-1.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.889.05-1.95
    Diluted EPS-1.889.05-1.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
