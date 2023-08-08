Kemp and Co Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore, down 2.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 2.2% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 3.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Kemp and Co shares closed at 852.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months