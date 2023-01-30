 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kemp and Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kemp and Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 1782.87% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 2066.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Kemp and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021. Kemp and Co shares closed at 754.40 on January 27, 2023 (BSE)
Kemp and Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.750.710.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.750.710.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.140.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.02-0.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.330.360.21
Depreciation0.060.070.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.460.540.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.41-0.05
Other Income0.880.220.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.59-0.19-0.03
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.59-0.19-0.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.59-0.19-0.03
Tax0.05-0.060.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.54-0.13-0.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.54-0.13-0.03
Equity Share Capital1.081.081.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.00-1.24-0.30
Diluted EPS5.00-1.24-0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.00-1.24-0.30
Diluted EPS5.00-1.24-0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

