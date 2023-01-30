Kemp and Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kemp and Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 11.08% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 1782.87% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 2066.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Kemp and Co EPS has increased to Rs. 5.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2021.
|Kemp and Co shares closed at 754.40 on January 27, 2023 (BSE)
|Kemp and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.75
|0.71
|0.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.75
|0.71
|0.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|0.14
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.36
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.54
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.41
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.22
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|-0.19
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.59
|-0.19
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.59
|-0.19
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.06
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.54
|-0.13
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.54
|-0.13
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|1.08
|1.08
|1.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.00
|-1.24
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|5.00
|-1.24
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.00
|-1.24
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|5.00
|-1.24
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
