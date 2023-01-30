Kemp and Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 11.08% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.75 0.71 0.84 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.75 0.71 0.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.16 0.14 0.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.02 -0.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.33 0.36 0.21 Depreciation 0.06 0.07 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.46 0.54 0.42 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -0.41 -0.05 Other Income 0.88 0.22 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 -0.19 -0.03 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.59 -0.19 -0.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.59 -0.19 -0.03 Tax 0.05 -0.06 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 -0.13 -0.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 -0.13 -0.03 Equity Share Capital 1.08 1.08 1.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.00 -1.24 -0.30 Diluted EPS 5.00 -1.24 -0.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.00 -1.24 -0.30 Diluted EPS 5.00 -1.24 -0.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited