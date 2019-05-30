Kemistar Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 30.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2019 down 30.26% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 up 203.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 up 140% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

Kemistar Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2018.

Kemistar Corp shares closed at 34.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 82.54% returns over the last 12 months.