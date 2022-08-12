Kemistar Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, down 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2022 down 20.17% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 227.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Kemistar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Kemistar Corp shares closed at 39.25 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.90% over the last 12 months.