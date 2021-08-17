Kemistar Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 72.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2021 up 72.8% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 2330% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Kemistar Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

Kemistar Corp shares closed at 34.50 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -17.86% returns over the last 6 months and -17.86% over the last 12 months.