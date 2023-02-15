Kemistar Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, up 6.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2022 up 6.35% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 14.39% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.